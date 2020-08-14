e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congmen running illicit liquor trade in Punjab: Sukhbir

Congmen running illicit liquor trade in Punjab: Sukhbir

Claims the part was causing a loss of Rs 5,600 crore in excise revenue.

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along other senior leaders, addressing a dharna against the Congress-led Punjab government in Khanna on Friday.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along other senior leaders, addressing a dharna against the Congress-led Punjab government in Khanna on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the Congressmen were running the illicit liquor trade in Punjab and were causing a loss of Rs 5,600 crore in excise revenue.

Staging a dharna along with his party workers against an illegal distillery at Bahomajra, he said from Rs 5,000 crore during the SAD-BJP tenure, the excise revenue went down to Rs 3,500 crore during the Congress rule.

“Why there is no money to run the social welfare schemes? Ration under the atta-daal scheme is not being provided and social welfare outlays were not being released,” the SAD chief said.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal demanded investigation into the role of Congress MLA Gurkirat Kotli in the illegal distillery case. “The Khanna police were deliberately going slow in the probe into the case,” he added.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said while action was taken against a station house officer (SHO and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Tarn Taran in the wake of the hooch tragedy, SSP Dhruv Dahiya was rewarded as he was posted in the same capacity in Amritsar (rural).

Charanjit Singh Atwal, Hira Singh Gabadia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Santa Singh Umedpuri and Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna also spoke on the occasion.

Social distancing norms were violated by the SAD workers at the Khanna rally.

CONDOLES SLAIN YAD LEADER’S FAMILY

Later, Sukhbir along with Majithia and other party leader visited Seh village in Samrala to express condolences to the family of Ravinder Sigh Sonu, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader who was shot dead on Tuesday. The SAD leaders condemned the Congress government for encouraging criminals and gangsters.

top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In