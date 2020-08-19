e-paper
Home / Cities / Congress accuses HP govt of mismanagement in fruit markets amid pandemic

Congress accuses HP govt of mismanagement in fruit markets amid pandemic

Kuldeep Singh Rathore said there is a threat of spread of Covid-19 in the fruit markets due to poor management by the state government.

cities Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPPC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Wednesday accused the state government of mismanagement in fruit markets during the apple season. He said there is a threat of spread of Covid-19 in the fruit markets due to poor management by the state government.

While addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here, Rathore said he along with president of district Congress committee Shimla (rural) Yashwant Chhajta went on a two-day visit to apple growing areas of the district during which they interacted with orchardists, truck drivers and others involved in the trade. He said they came to know that there are no proper safety and security arrangements in the fruit markets and commission agents have made some arrangements at their level that are not enough.

“No screening for the virus is being conducted, people are not practicing social distancing, no cleanliness is maintained and there are no safety and security arrangements in the fruit markets. No one is checking any person coming and going out of these fruit markets which shows that the government is least bothered, “ Rathore said.

He said despite making huge promises, the state government has not been able to provide enough labourers to the orchardists till now. “The orchardists had no choice but to bring labourers on their own expense for which they had to pay excessive amounts to private taxis and buses. No arrangements were made by the state government to quarantine labourers,” Rathore alleged.

He said diseases like scab are also spreading in apple growing areas due to unavailability of required pesticides and fungicides. “Commission agents have made it clear that they will not purchase scab affected apples but the chief minister and horticulture minister are not worried about it and their attitudes shows that they are anti-orchardists,” he added.

Rathore also lashed out at the state government for adopting double standards in dealing with the pandemic. He demanded that cases should be filed against BJP leaders for spreading the virus and violating Covid-19 rules and guidelines.

