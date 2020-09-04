e-paper
Congress asks Himachal govt to access losses due to heavy rains

Congress asks Himachal govt to access losses due to heavy rains

Rathore also demanded the clearance of closed link roads, especially, in rural areas.

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday demanded that the state government should provide relief to farmers and orchardists by assessing the loss caused by heavy rainfall and landslides in the state in recent days.

Rathore also demanded the clearance of closed link roads, especially, in rural areas. In a statement issued here, Rathore said the state government should immediately send officials of the revenue department to all districts in order to assess the losses.

He said financial aid should be provided to farmers and orchardists whose crops have been damaged due to the rains.

Expressing concern over poor conditions of roads, Rathore said roads in rural areas of Shimla district are in poor conditions and as a result accidents of apple-laden trucks are also being reported daily.

“The state government needs to clear the link roads which have been closed due to landslides as the apple season is in its peak,” he said.

Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
