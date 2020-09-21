e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress holds protest against farm bills in Ambala

Congress holds protest against farm bills in Ambala

MLA Varun Chaudhary said this would be the first time in the history of the country that hoarding is being legally recognised

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Congress held protests against three farm bills in Ambala on Monday.

Led by Congress MLAs from Mullana and Naraingarh, Varun Chaudhary and Shelley Chaudhary, respectively, the protesters along with Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain submitted a memorandum for the President to Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Varun Chaudhary, while addressing the party workers, said this would be the first time in the history of the country that hoarding is being legally recognised.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote his name million times on his coat pant, but is not ready to write MSP in these three bills even once,” he added.

This struggle of the farmers will not go in vain because those who have fought have never lost, the MLA said.

Jain said the government should bring a fourth ordinance that gives legal rights of the MSP to the farmers, and there should be such a provision that if someone buys at a price less than the MSP, action is taken against him.

The party also sought the rollback of the farm bills while demanding withdrawal of cases filed against farmers during Pipli rally and compensation for those injured in a recent lathicharge.

top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In