Congress holds statewide protests against BJP-JJP government in Haryana

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:17 IST

As a part of their statewide stir, workers of the Congress on Thursday staged a protest near mini-secretariat in Ambala against the Haryana government on various ‘scams’.

The protests were led by Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary, Naraingarh MLA Shally Chaudhary and other party leaders.

They said that crores have been looted in the liquor scam, registry scam and rice scam by the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Party workers also handed over a memorandum to DC in the name of the governor.

MLA Varun said the government took this pandemic as an opportunity to loot the state through different scams.

In Karnal, hundreds of workers took out a protest march, accusing the BJP-JJP government of covering up the ‘liquor scam’ in the state.

The protesters, led by local Congress leaders Shamsher Singh Gogi and Sardar Tarlochan Singh, sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into the ‘scam’.