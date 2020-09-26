e-paper
Congress leaders misleading farmers: Haryana agri minister

Congress leaders misleading farmers: Haryana agri minister

He said the Congress was using the farmers and spreading false information to instigate protests.

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal on Saturday accused the Congress leaders of misleading farmers on the agriculture legislations passed in the Parliament.

Dalal said the Congress was using the farmers and spreading false information to instigate protests. He said the farmers are busy in their fields but it is the Congress which is leading the protests against the bills.

He also alleged that the Congress was responsible for the plight of farmers and that it always supported the middleman and exploiters. “Despite ruling the country for several decades, the Congress did not do anything for the welfare and betterment of farmers,” he said.

On whether the farmer protests will have any impact on the Baroda bypoll, Dalal said the people of Baroda are aware of everything and will vote for the BJP to ensure their share in the government.

