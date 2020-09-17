Congress legislators protest over ‘mismanaged’ Covid crisis in Himachal

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:15 IST

Congress legislators on Thursday staged a silent protest here against the Himachal government’s “mismanagement” of the Covid crisis and accused the ruling party of throttling the Opposition’s voice.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that the government did not pay any heed to the issue of public importance raised by it during the monsoon session of Assembly.

“People are now left to fend for themselves. The government has left them to the mercy of gods,” said Agnihotri.

Congress legislators also raised objections over the cut-out of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur erected just behind the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at The Ridge here. “Is the CM above the father of the nation? The government should immediately remove it,” he said.

Senior Congress legislator Asha Kumari said the BJP MLAs and Speaker did not allow them to speak on the serious issues they were raising in the Assembly.