e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress to hold protest against corruption, unemployment in Himachal

Congress to hold protest against corruption, unemployment in Himachal

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The state unit of Congress will be staging a protest against the alleged increase in corruption, unemployment, inflation and other grievances of the people here on Tuesday.

Accusing chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government of turning a blind eye towards the problems being faced by people, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore said the party has decided to awaken the government about these issues.

He said the current regime did not make a single achievement during its two-and-a-half-year tenure, and instead remained incompetent in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a time when farmers, orchardists, businessmen and others are in deep trouble, the government is trying to loot them by imposing taxes and inflated bills of electricity, water, house tax etc., instead of providing relief in such a time of financial crisis, the Congress said.

Rathore said the central government had already destroyed the economy with demonetisation and implementing GST, and now it was pushing the country towards destruction as the GDP has reached minus 23.9%.

He added that people of the state have understood that BJP is only good in making false promises.

“Not only in Himachal, but Congress is going to launch a nationwide movement against the BJP government’s failures, anti-people policies and its authoritarian behaviour,” said Rathore.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In