Congress to seek special session of Haryana assembly over farm Bills: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:34 IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday termed the three agriculture ordinances passed by the Union cabinet as anti-farmer and said that the Congress will demand a special session of the state assembly to discuss the issue.

While interacting with farmers and commission agents at Karnal grain market, Hooda said the state government is trying to divide the farmers to suppress their voice. “But the Congress will not allow the government to impose its decision on farmers and will take up this issue on every platform,” he said.

Hooda said the farm ordinances will have a bad impact on the mandi-system of the state. He demanded that the government should bring one more ordinance to ensure that all farmers will be able to sell their produce on Minimum Support Price and that action will be taken against the purchaser if the food grains are brought below MSP.

The Congress leader has also demanded an emergency assembly session to discuss the ordinances and its impact on farmers. He said the government should also withdraw the cases registered against farmers for protesting at Kurukshetra’s Pipli.

“We will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya soon to demand a special session of the state assembly on this issue. We want that the issue, which is critical for farmers, be discussed threadbare,” Hooda, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, told reporters.

“Imposing the three farm sector bills, introduced in Parliament to ratify the three ordinances promulgated earlier without the consent of farmers, will amount to dictatorship,” he said. Hooda said his party will oppose a “forcible” implementation of the laws. “The party is ready to launch a mass movement on this,” he added.

Hooda claimed that if the government continued to “force its decisions” on farmers, the “black laws” will be “abolished as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state”.

