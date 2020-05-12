e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress youth leader files defamation case against Sambit Patra

Congress youth leader files defamation case against Sambit Patra

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A non-cognisable case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Kalyan over a tweet.

General secretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress, Brijkishore Dutta, lodged a complaint at Mahatma Phule Police station in Kalyan on Tuesday.

Patra has tweeted that had the coronavirus outbreak happened during the Congress rule, there would have been many scams. The complaint said that Patra’s tweet has defamed the Congress.

Dutt said, “I filed a complaint against the BJP spokesperson for using derogatory and defamatory language against our former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. His tweet said that if coronavirus outbreak would have taken place during Congress’s rule, there would have been a lot of scams.”

Senior police inspector of Mahatma Phule N Bankar said, “We have registered a non-cognisable offence.”

Shashikant Kamble, BJP Kalyan district president, said, “One of the ruling parties in Maharashtra is the Congress. Their leaders are not leaving any chance to harass us by filing police complaint against BJP leaders.”

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In