Container falls in to creek, driver rescued

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:58 IST

A container headed towards to Nhava Sheva in Thane from Bhiwandi fell into the creek from Retibunder bridge, on Monday morning.

The Narpoli and Kalwa police officers, regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation team and fire brigade officers reached the site and rescued the driver.

According to Narpoli police, on Monday, at around 5.30am a container which was moving towards Navi Mumbai area met with an accident. The driver lost control on his vehicle and rammed into the edge of the bridge it fell off into the creek along with the container.

The driver was identified as Ramesh Yadav, 47. Narpoli police said, “The container fell off near Kharegaon, Retibandelur bridge and swept away till Kasheli bridge which is 3 km distance. The driver somehow managed to take hold of the container, then he stood on it and shouted for help. A Kasheli resident saw him and some fishermen entered the creek to rescue the driver. After we reached on the spot, fire brigade and RDMC team try to lift the container from the creek but due to water flow, it moved till Mumbra. It is not yet removed from the water. The driver was immediately taken to Param Hospital, Rabodi. He is recovering from the incident.”