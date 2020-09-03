Containment zones unguarded in Ghaziabad, residents raise concerns

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:37 IST

The Ghaziabad administration on Thursday uploaded the list of 336 Covid-19 containment zones in the district on their website. However, on the ground, several of these zones say their areas were hardly “contained” with no measures to prevent people from moving in or out.

With infections spreading and the economy slowly opening up, the Union government had, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued last week, insisted on keeping containment zones off-limit to any activity, including travel by Metro. Only essential services would be allowed. These rules will be in force till at least September 30.

On Thursday, Hindustan Times visited several of these containment zones in Indirapuram, Shashtri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, among others, and found no bar on entry/exit of people neither were there any prominent posters declaring the area as a containment zone.

“In our area there is no sealing or barricading witnessed for past some time. Public movement is allowed without any restrictions. Since we remain mobile in the area, there is hardly any barricading seen around,” said Mohan Sangwan, general secretary of the confederation of trans-Hindon residents’ welfare association (RWA).

At Niti Khand I in Indirapuram where six patients from a household tested positive on August 26, as per administration’s list, and is scheduled to be de-sealed on September 9. However, when HT visited the area, there was unhindered public movement

“There is hardly any sealing of containment zones on ground while it merely exits on paper. Nowadays, one will hardly find any barricading outside the zones,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners.

“In my ward I have not seen any barricading or sealing for long time. I came across one house where there are five cases and on Thursday I got the area outside it sanitised with my own efforts. There is another house in J block where there is no sealing. It seems there is some lack of co-ordination and the officials must rope in supervisors of the corporation. Otherwise, people are free to move and there are more chances of spread of infection,” said Ajay Sharma, councillor of ward 67.

Containment zones are sealed for 14 days and de-sealed in case they have no fresh cases.

These zones are divided into two categories -- category-1 with only one case and a 100-metre radius “lockdown” or the entire mohalla, whichever is less; cateogry-2 with more than one case and a 200-metre radius “lockdown” and an additional buffer zone outside based on officials’ assessment.

When contacted, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey referred the matter to CP Tiwari, additional district magistrate (city), who is in-charge of containment zones.

“All containment activities like surveillance, sanitisation, sealing and de-sealing are taken up on regular and timely basis in containment zones. In case residents have raised issue, I will take up report from every incident commander who is in-charge of the respective areas. Once the report is received we will take appropriate measures. There is always scope for improvement,” Tiwari said, without expanding on HT’s findings.

The police said they were not responsible for ensuring the containment.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said, “We have about 500 personnel deployed on containment zone duties day and night. There is also a plan to rope in auxiliary personnel like home guards, chowkidars etc. The barricading is done by magistrates and public works department.”

This passing the buck, an expert said, will be detrimental to containing the spread of the virus.

“There is less visibility of containment zones nowadays as compared to initial months of the pandemic. It would also be handy if there is rigorous antigen testing taken up immediately in order to identify the suspect cases in the area,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

According to the official figures, the Ghaziabad, till September 2, has 8586 total cases which include 68 deaths and 1464 active cases.