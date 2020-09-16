e-paper
Cops in Thane celebrate birthday of 7-year-old boy whose parents are admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Cops in Thane celebrate birthday of 7-year-old boy whose parents are admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:48 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

Shil Daighar police officers in Thane on Tuesday celebrated the birthday of a seven-year-old boy whose parents are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital.

On Monday, the boy’s 36-year-old father tweeted to Thane Police, requesting them to celebrate his son’s birthday and arrange a cake for him, if possible, as there was no one with him to organise the celebrations this year.

The man and his wife, who are residents of Diva near Shil Road, tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago and had been admitted to a hospital in Vashi. Their three children are now being taken care by their grandmother.

“Since both, my wife and I, are admitted in a hospital, we will not be able to be with our son. His dream is to be a cop when he grows up, so we request the Thane Police to send some officers to our home and celebrate his birthday, as that will make him very happy,” the Diva resident had tweeted on the police’s official handle. He also gave his address in the tweet.

After the tweet came to the Thane Police’s notice, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav, from Shil Daighar police station, along with his team arranged for a cake and went to the boy’s house to celebrate his birthday.

“The couple’s three children are being looked after by their grandmother, who is old and cannot make any arrangements for her grandson’s birthday. After we went to the boy’s house with the cake, he was very happy. We also felt good and gifted him a cricket bat and a ball,” said Jadhav.

