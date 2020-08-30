Coronavirus claims one more life in Himachal, death toll 33

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:09 IST

A 63-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the death in the state to 33, officials said.

The deceased was a resident of Barsar in Hamirpur district. Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said she had comorbidies and was suffering from ovarian tumour. She was brought and admitted to Government Hospital, Tanda on August 21 and her Covid-19 report came out positive the next day.

91 new cases, tally reaches 5,890

Himachal has recorded 91 fresh infections and the state tally has now reached 5,890.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported in Kangra district, 29 in Hamirpur, 20 in Sirmaur, 12 in Chamba, four in Shimla, two each in Bilaspur and Kullu districts and one in Una district.

Also, 30 more patients recovered on Sunday. Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far 4,296 patients have been cured and 42 patients have migrated out of the state.

With 1,409 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 860 cases have been reported till date Kangra has 836 cases, Hamirpur 534, Una 451, Chamba 415, Mandi 397, Shimla 324, Bilaspur 302, Kullu 273 and Kinnaur 81. With eight cases, Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state.

In Hamirpur, 28 people, including a two-year-old girl and a eight-year-old boy have tested positive. In Sirmaur, new cases have been reported in Nahan, Kala Amb and Moginand village.

In Kangra district, six doctors, two paramedics and a health care provider are among the new patients. They have been kept under observation in Tanda Medical college.