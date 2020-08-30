e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus claims one more life in Himachal, death toll 33

Coronavirus claims one more life in Himachal, death toll 33

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far 4,296 patients have been cured and 42 patients have migrated out of the state.

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Municipal corporation workers sanitise The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.
Municipal corporation workers sanitise The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

A 63-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the death in the state to 33, officials said.

The deceased was a resident of Barsar in Hamirpur district. Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said she had comorbidies and was suffering from ovarian tumour. She was brought and admitted to Government Hospital, Tanda on August 21 and her Covid-19 report came out positive the next day.

91 new cases, tally reaches 5,890

Himachal has recorded 91 fresh infections and the state tally has now reached 5,890.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported in Kangra district, 29 in Hamirpur, 20 in Sirmaur, 12 in Chamba, four in Shimla, two each in Bilaspur and Kullu districts and one in Una district.

Also, 30 more patients recovered on Sunday. Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far 4,296 patients have been cured and 42 patients have migrated out of the state.

With 1,409 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 860 cases have been reported till date Kangra has 836 cases, Hamirpur 534, Una 451, Chamba 415, Mandi 397, Shimla 324, Bilaspur 302, Kullu 273 and Kinnaur 81. With eight cases, Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state.

In Hamirpur, 28 people, including a two-year-old girl and a eight-year-old boy have tested positive. In Sirmaur, new cases have been reported in Nahan, Kala Amb and Moginand village.

In Kangra district, six doctors, two paramedics and a health care provider are among the new patients. They have been kept under observation in Tanda Medical college.

top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Hundreds pledge help, donate cycles to get Mumbai’s dabbawalas back to work
Hundreds pledge help, donate cycles to get Mumbai’s dabbawalas back to work
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In