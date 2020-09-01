Coronavirus claims three more lives in Himachal

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:11 IST

Three more people died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 39, officials said.

A 42-year-old woman who succumbed to the virus in Shimla. Chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopda said the woman was admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. A 37-year-old man of Solan district has also died at Nalagarh Hospital.

The samples of a 70-year-old woman from Una district, who died on Saturday, have tested positive. Her death has also been added to the toll in the state.

139 fresh infections, tally rises to 6,255

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 139 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 6,255, officials said.

Of the new cases, 35 cases were reported in Bilaspur district, 34 in Sirmaur, 25 were reported in Kangra district, 17 in Una district, 14 in Shimla district, eight in Hamirpur, five in Solan and one in Solan Chamba.

In Sirmaur district, out of total cases five cases are from Nahan and they have been shifted to dedicated covid care centre, said chief medical officer Dr KK Parashar. In Shimla district, three ITBP personnel have tested positive in Rampur Bushahr while head of urology department at IGMC was also found infected.

In Chamba district, a 60-year-old woman has tested positive.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said 173 more patients have been cured and the overall recoveries have reached 4,647.

With 1,456 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 921 cases have been reported till date. Kangra has 885 cases, Hamirpur 575, Una 504, Chamba 432, Mandi 400, Shimla 347, Bilaspur 358, Kullu 283 and 81 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.