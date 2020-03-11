Coronavirus: Foreign-returned advised to stay indoors for 14 days; Disaster Management Act invoked in Pune

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:48 IST

PUNE: The Pune district administration has advised all travellers returning from abroad to isolate themselves at home irrespective of any symptoms for at least 14 days which is the incubation period of the virus.

“Only those who came in close contact with the positive cases will be quarantined irrespective of any symptoms,” said Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon, Pune district who has been specially appointed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was invoked in Pune on March 10.

The district administration invoked the act following confirmation of five positive Covid19 cases in the city. While the act does not impose any restrictions on the public, it empowers the officials to impose precautionary measures in a strict manner.

District collector, Naval Kishore Ram said this legislation is invoked on a regular basis by the district administration and it empowers officers to work more efficiently and impose the necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus.” There are no restrictions as such on the public,” he said.

Dr Nandapurkar said, “It does not impose any restrictions on the public; however if there are any suspected patients or high risk people who are possible carriers of the corona virus and if they are not cooperating with the administration, this act empowers the administration to impose the precautions and forcefully quarantine them. As of now no such case has come forward.”

The family members of the driver who drove the couple, who were the first two positive cases in the state, were in the process of being admitted at Pune’s Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital. Also, the 40 fellow travellers of the couple who accompanied them on their Dubai trip were being called for screening from various districts. Pune had eight such travellers.