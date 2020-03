Coronavirus lockdown: Call dept for shortage in food supply

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:28 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister of food and civil supplies department, Chhagan Bhujbal, on Monday, appealed to citizens to call his officials on issues related to unavailability of food grains at public distribution system shops or short supply of essential goods. Citizens can call personal secretary Santosh Singh Pardeshi (9870336560), officer on special duty Anil Sonwane (9766158111), officer on special duty Mahendra Pawar (7588052003) and personal assistant Mahesh Paitankar (7875280965).