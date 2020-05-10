Coronavirus lockdown: Poor internet connectivity, limited resources not a deterrent for these ITI students

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:46 IST

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Many industrial training institute (ITI) students across Punjab, who are residing in villages and facing connectivity issues in attending online classes, are exemplifying this proverb as they are taking the lectures while sitting on rooftops, under water tanks and even in fields.

The online classes have been a big hit among these students. Majority of them said that earlier, they used to spend a lot of time on social networking sites, but now they make use of the technology to either study online or watch course-related videos.

A student, Gurveer Singh, who is pursuing welder trade course from ITI, Gill Road, Ludhiana, said, “Earlier I was facing many connectivity issues in attending online classes. To resolve this problem, I was asked by my parents to check the connectivity at the rooftop and when I went there, I was able to join the lectures without any hassle.” “During free hours, I help my parents in the household chores, but at 10am sharp, I reach the rooftop of my house to attend online classes. I have told my friends residing in the neighbourhood to call me up only after 5pm as the internet gets interrupted if someone call up in between the online lectures,” the 21-year-old student said.

‘POOR CONNECTIVITY A HINDRANCE’

Sandeep Kaur, who hails from Teja Kalan village, Fatehgarh, said, “I never miss online classes, but due to poor connectivity issues, the mobile internet gets disconnected several times while attending the lectures. I attend the classes atop the roof of my house by sitting under the water tank because the lectures begin at 11am and by that time of the day, it becomes very hot.” “But as I am very fond of this course, I have decided to sit on a brick under the water tank and attend the classes,” said Sandeep, adding that she is pursuing embroidery course from ITI, Fatehgarh Churian. Nowadays, she is stitching a kurta pyjama for a 10-year-old and will embed embroidery as part of an assignment given to her by her instructors.

Lovepreet Singh, another ITI student, who hails from Barwali village, Mansa, said, “Due to the peak season of rabi harvesting last month, I helped my father and spent the entire day at the grain market daily. I do not want to miss my online classes, so, I used my phone for the same while taking care of the grains at the market.” Lovepreet is pursuing wireman trade from government ITI, Bathinda. The 19-year-old students said, “I joined this course this year as I enjoy attending online classes. I always read the material send by our instructors a day before the scheduled lectures so that I can have a better understanding while attending the classes online.”

The directorate of technical education and industrial training, Punjab, started the online teaching process on April 14 with an aim to sustain the teaching learning process throughout the lockdown. The online classes are conducted for all 44 trades and the most popular among students are -- electrician, welder, fitter, turner, machinist motor mechanic, diesel mechanic, plumber, sewing technology, surface ornamentation and cosmology.

‘STUDY MATERIAL SENT VIA WHATSAPP’

Additional director Daljit Kaur Sidhu said, “The e-learning material is sent to the trainees one day before the scheduled lectures via WhatsApp and the next day, the instructors take online classes of 40-60 minutes and give assignments to the trainees. The instructors also conduct a test every weekend to know the effectiveness of online classes.”

For proper coordination of online classes, assistant director RP Singh, principal of ITI, Ludhiana, Baljinder Singh, and principal of ITI, Patiala, Varinder Bansal, send the trade-wise material to all heads of the institutes and supervise the online data.

Principal secretary (technical education and industrial training), Punjab, Anurag Verma, said, “We started these online classes to engage students, otherwise, they would have missed the course. I must appreciate the team members, including ITI principals and teachers, who worked hard to prepare the online content.” “Now, the classes are running smoothly. At times, I also attend classes and take feedback from the students,” he said.