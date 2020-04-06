Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai to get fever detection thermal cameras

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:18 IST

The city may soon see fever detection thermal cameras installed in various areas, as part of the surveillance gear to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The Mumbai Police are conducting trials for installation of the cameras, which will detect individuals with high body temperatures. The aim is to find suspected virus carriers. The home ministry said discussions on the implementation in Mumbai are on, after which a decision on replicating it same in other cities, if required, would be taken.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh told HT: “For fever detection thermal cameras, we are in talks with Larsen & Toubro. L&T, along with the Mumbai Police, is working out ways to implement this technology here. The thermal cameras can help detect high body temperature, talks on the best possible locations are on.”

Deshmukh added, “There is a shortage of several equipment and material, and for this, we are working with several stakeholders from various industries. We are taking help from the industries to help us tackle shortage of masks, ventilators and personal protective equipment. Globally, several bodies involved in defence manufacturing are also getting involved in manufacturing equipment required to deal with the coronavirus.”

An individual who is likely to have the coronavirus shows symptoms such as fever, coughing, and breathlessness. However, many Covid-19 positive patients don’t show the symptoms because their immunity can stave off the infection, even though they are carrying the virus. Fever detection cameras have been used in China and several other countries. In China, security agencies also wear smart glasses, which help them ascertain the temperature of individuals from a certain distance.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro, said, “L&T Smart World Communication has been working with various city administrations and state governments to effectively manage complex civic functions in metropolitan cities.” In Mumbai, L&T has been working on installation and operation of CCTVs along with the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell. The CCTVs and video analytics are being used to monitor 241 containment zones in the city, where positive cases have been ascertained.

In a statement, L&T said it is helping the authorities combat Covid-19 through drone-based surveillance to keep eye on crowd formation and fever detection using thermal cameras at Mumbai. Between March 22, 2020 and April 03, Mumbai Police’s control room got 246 alerts of crowd gathering in the city, with 15-30 alerts daily.