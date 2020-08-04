e-paper
Coronavirus patient escapes from Covid care centre near Shimla

Coronavirus patient escapes from Covid care centre near Shimla

Police launch search for apple merchant from J&K who escaped from the centre at Mashobra on Monday

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said a search is on for the patient and he will be arrested soon.
Shimla: A Covid-19 patient escaped from the dedicated Covid care centre (DCCC) at Mashobra, 10 km from Shimla, creating panic.

The apple merchant from Jammu and Kashmir had come to Shimla in connection with business but tested positive for Covid-19 on July 17 after which he was shifted to DCCC, Mashobra.

He was admitted in room number 107 but on Monday he escaped, giving security guards the slip.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said a search is on and he will be arrested soon.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code at Dhalli police station.

