Couple duped of ₹70 lakh for flat near Golf Course Road

Gurugram A Ghaziabad couple alleged they have been duped of ₹75 lakh by a couple living in Gurugram, to whom they had paid an advance for purchasing an apartment near Golf Course Road in Sector 43, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

In their complaint to the commissioner of police on May 30, they stated that they were wanted to buy a flat in the city and were looking at options on a property portal. A real estate agent from DLF Phase 2 contacted them and offered to introduce them to a couple who was willing to sell their flat for ₹86 lakh.

The couple that was allegedly duped lives in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. According to the wife, the complainant in the case, they paid the money to the Gurugram couple and a property dealer in March for reserving a three-bedroom flat.

She said that the entire amount was paid in cash and they were given a receipt, in the presence of the property dealer. The transaction had been done in an apartment they were planning to buy, the police said.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that the two couples held the meeting on March 18 and finalised a deal for ₹86 lakh. The city residents asked them to pay ₹75 lakh advance and sign an agreement the next day.

“The woman had shown them documents of General Power of Attorney (GPA) that she had transferred in her husband’s name to sell it. After receiving the amount, she told them that the balance was to be paid on April 10, at the time of registration of the sale deed at the sub-registrar’s office,” he said.

The complainant said the Gurugram couple kept delaying the registration and then blocked their number.

“I had also spent ₹4.3 lakh and ₹45,000 additionally on March 31 on stamp duty and registration fees. The office of the sub-registrar gave an online appointment for the registration of the sale deed on April 22 but they did not turn up,” she said.

She told the police that on May 5, she was surprised to see an advertisement for the same property on the same property portal. The property remained locked when they went to check it, the police said.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at Sushant Lok police station on Friday against real estate agent and the couple.

Police said the suspects are absconding and they are conducting raids to trace them.

