Courier truck catches fire on Pune-Mumbai e-way

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:44 IST

PUNE: Goods of an unestimated value in the truck of a courier firm were destroyed in a fire on Friday morning on the Pune-Mumbai expressway when the truck was on its way to Pune from Mumbai.

An official from PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Fire department said the incident took place around 5 am near Kamshet tunnel when the driver’s cabin suddenly caught fire, engulfing the entire truck and reducing the courier material to ash.

PMRDA fire department chief Vijay Mahajan said the truck bearing registration number MH 48 TS 5311 was on its way to Pune. “ The cabin caught fire initially and later the fire quickly spread into the courier storage area where all the goods were destroyed .

The fire department officials said that they received the information around 6 am and reached the spot at around 6.30 am and sprayed coolant over the heated diesel tank to prevent further outbreak of fire. Water was sprayed all over the truck to douse the flames.

“We drew water from a nearby nullah as the fire was intense and also used chemicals to spray over the fire. Finally, we controlled the fire but goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed,” he said.

According to the fire brigade officials, over-heating of the engine seemed to be the prima facie cause of the fire.

Investigations into the case were initiated by Pune rural police.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 14:43 IST