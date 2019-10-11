e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Courier truck catches fire on Pune-Mumbai e-way

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:44 IST

Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Goods of an unestimated value in the truck of a courier firm were destroyed in a fire on Friday morning on the Pune-Mumbai expressway when the truck was on its way to Pune from Mumbai.

An official from PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Fire department said the incident took place around 5 am near Kamshet tunnel when the driver’s cabin suddenly caught fire, engulfing the entire truck and reducing the courier material to ash.

PMRDA fire department chief Vijay Mahajan said the truck bearing registration number MH 48 TS 5311 was on its way to Pune. “ The cabin caught fire initially and later the fire quickly spread into the courier storage area where all the goods were destroyed .

The fire department officials said that they received the information around 6 am and reached the spot at around 6.30 am and sprayed coolant over the heated diesel tank to prevent further outbreak of fire. Water was sprayed all over the truck to douse the flames.

“We drew water from a nearby nullah as the fire was intense and also used chemicals to spray over the fire. Finally, we controlled the fire but goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed,” he said.

According to the fire brigade officials, over-heating of the engine seemed to be the prima facie cause of the fire.

Investigations into the case were initiated by Pune rural police.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 14:43 IST

top news
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Oct 11, 2019 14:37 IST
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 14:38 IST
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Oct 11, 2019 14:46 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities