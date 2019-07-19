Court directs razing of 3 shops on Dabri Palam Road to end snarls

New Delhi: The Dwarka district court Friday ordered the demolition of three shops situated in the middle of West Delhi’s Dabri-Palam Road resulting in traffic jams, especially during peak hours.

The court’s order for razing the three shops came after the property owners, Ajay Mittal and Devender Kumar, informed the court that they have received the agreed upon amount of compensation from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The municipal corporation had constructed the Dabri flyover on Pankha Road, which was inaugurated in 2013, and the slip road but it had failed to acquire the entire land. So, when the officials tried to demolish the shops, their owners moved the court and got a stay. The DDA had earlier expressed its willingness to pay compensation to the owners, if they agreed to shift.

The shop owners, on March 14, had agreed to hand over the property to the DDA by March 28, 2019, on grant of compensation and the court had directed the DDA to pay them a consolidated amount of around ₹60 lakh within 30 days of the owners vacating the properties.

This will come as a huge relief to residents of Dwarka since the road has become a bottleneck. Even after the construction of Dabri flyover on Pankha Road, the stretch had been witnessing snarls because of the three shops, which are situated in the middle of the slip road that connects Pankha Road to Dwarka. The 150-foot wide road shrinks to less than 20 feet at the point where the three shops are located. This had resulted in regular jams and accidents.

Additional district judge VK Dahiya directed the DDA “to expedite the widening of Palam Dabri road with utmost priority”. The court further told the station house officer of Dabri police station to provide protection to the DDA and PWD officials “at the time of removal of structures and widening of road”.

The court, on March 14, had observed that due to the three properties, “the public at large was facing the trauma of jams, due to which a large number of commuters were forced to take the wrong side of the road, which at times results in accidents and loss of lives”.

Sanjey Puri, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and one of the parties who the court acknowledged for making “serious efforts” in resolving the matter, said the removal of the shops will help in decongesting the Dabri Palam slip road, which is an important link connecting Dwarka to Pankha Road and Outer Ring Road.

“This road is the main connecting road that West Delhi residents use to reach the airport and Gurugram. If the stretch is decongested, it will save a lot of time for commuters,” Puri said.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 21:44 IST