Covid-19 curve is stabilising in district, say Ghaziabad officials

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:43 IST

Ghaziabad The Covid-19 curve in Ghaziabad is stabilizing as the district has seen no major spike in positive cases since mid-July, officials from the district administration said on Monday.

“The weekly trend since mid-July is almost consistent with no major rise in the number of cases. So, it can be said as a controlled scenario of new cases coming in. This is happening with our daily testing in range of 2,500-3,000 and the deployment of optimum resources for door-to-door surveys and other activities,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“Since mid of July, we are observing that weekly cases have ranged between 500-800 as against 650-1,000 between last week of June and mid-July,” Gupta said.

The officials said that they are also observing the trend in Delhi, Noida and other neighbouring districts as the movement of people to other districts also affects the number of cases. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,450 new cases which is the highest single-day jump in over a month.

“We are keenly observing trends in Delhi as many residents go there for work. Our present strength of resources will remain deployed and more can be added in coming weeks. The district has not seen a major spike for the past one-and-a-half months. We will also be implementing the five-zone classification strategy soon to keep check on spread of infection,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Last week, the administration had formed five categories of zones across the district with different strategy assigned to each zone in order to control the spread of infection.

According to official figures of the health department, the period from June 24 to August 24 has about nine weeks. During the period, maximum cases, 1,008, arrived in the week of July 8-14 and thereafter the trend of fresh cases is on decline on a weekly basis. As an exception, the week of August 12-18 had 811 cases.

“The cases started to peak in June and the trend continued till mid of July. Thereafter, the weekly cases are stable till date. So, it is expected that we may see a decline soon,” the CMO said.

Echoing similar views, experts said that a plateau has been reached in the district’s Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have observed that there is no major spike in number of cases this month. The severity of infection is also not like in the months of June and July. The situation is in the form of plateau and it is likely that we see a declining trend in coming days,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad district till August 24 had 7,341 cases with 67 deaths. The district has 1,070 active cases, while 6,204 patients have been discharged so far.

The spread of infection has, however, remained confined to several segments in trans-Hindon and cis-Hindon areas.

According to the official data of the health department from March to August 21, segments of Karhera-II (703 cases overall), Carte (545 cases) and Raj Nagar (507 cases) have turned out to be the most affected.

The Karhera-II segment comprises localities like Indirapuram, Kanawani and Makanpur, while Carte segment has localities like Kavi Nagar, Avantika, Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Chiranjeev Vihar, Daulatpura, Maliwara, Mahindra Enclave, Ashok Nagar, and Nasirpur. The third most affected segment of Raj Nagar comprises localities like Raj Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, New Friends Colony, Govindpuram, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Primrose, Guldhar, and Bhatta Number 5.

Till June, the segments of Karhera-II, Sahibabad-II and Khoda figured among the top three segments having high Covid-19 cases. In July, the Karhera-II remained on top and later was joined by Carte and Raj Nagar segments. In 21 days of August, Carte, Raj Nagar and Dasna segments remained the top three segments having the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

BOX:

June 24 to June 30: 637 cases

July 1 to July 7: 818 cases

July 8 to July 14: 1008 cases

July 15 to July 21: 794 cases

July 22 to July 28: 641 cases

July 29 to August 4: 646 cases

August 5 to August 11: 695 cases

August 12 to August 18: 811 cases

August 19 to August 24: 559 cases