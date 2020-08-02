Covid-19 deaths in Delhi cross 4k-mark, 961 new infections

cities

New Delhi: The Covid-19 death toll in the Capital crossed the 4,000-mark on Tuesday, with the city recording 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

The cumulative death toll in the city stands at 4,004.

Sunday’s toll is the lowest daily toll in the city since May 12, when Delhi recorded 13 Covid-19 deaths in the 24-hours corresponding to the bulletin, Delhi health department records showed.

As on Sunday, Delhi had recorded 137,677 total cases of the infection, of whom, 123,317 persons have recovered.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, “Deaths in Delhi come down to 15. Less than 1,000 cases. Lets all keep working hard to ensure that the downward trend continues.”

The CM’s office said he was referring to the 961 new daily cases that were added to Delhi’s total infection count over the last 24 hours.

The first death of the infectious disease in Delhi took place on March 13. The death toll touched 1,000 in 29 days. The next thousand deaths (1000 to 2000) were recorded in eight days. The following thousand deaths (2000 to 3000) took place in 15 days. The latest thousand deaths (3000 to 4000) took 29 days, government records showed.

The most deaths in a 24-hour period — 101 – were recorded on June 11.

In May, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had set up a death audit committee that analysed records pertaining to all Covid-19 deaths, including suspected ones, a panel that is still functional.

Data shared by the chief minister’s office last week showed that Covid-19 deaths in the Capital had dropped 44.50% in the first 12 days of July compared to the corresponding period in June.