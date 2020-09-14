e-paper
Covid-19: Haryana bans gatherings at pilgrimage sites during Amavasya

A state government spokesperson said that devotees gather at Kurukshetra and Pehowa pilgrimage sites every year on Amavasya to offer food to their ancestors on the occasion of Pitra Paksha

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The ban has been imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ban has been imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.(PTI)
         

The Haryana government has imposed a ban on gathering of devotees during Amavasya on Thursday (September 17) at pilgrimage sites in the state such as Kurukshetra and Pehowa because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A state government spokesperson said that devotees gather at Kurukshetra and Pehowa pilgrimage sites every year on Amavasya to offer food to their ancestors on the occasion of Pitra Paksha.

But in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kurukshetra district administration has imposed a ban on the gathering of devotees at both the pilgrimage sites on Amavasya this year.

The devotees have been asked to take care of their own and other people’s health and refrain from gathering at Kurukshetra and Pehowa, the district administration added.

