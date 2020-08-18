Covid-19 hits Delhi-Meerut expressway work as several workers found positive

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:18 IST

Ghaziabad The work for the Delhi-Meerut expressway (DME) project has hit another hurdle as more than 80 construction workers have either tested positive or are under quarantine, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

During the past 20 days of testing, about 80 workers from phase 4 of the project either have been found positive or are under isolation, the officials said, adding that only two workers from phase 2 have tested positive.

According to the officials, they have availability of about 1,200 workers out of 2,000 required for phase 2, while phase 4 of the project that requires 1,500 workers is facing a shortfall of about 700.

“The shortage of workers is there since the lockdown period, as many workers have not returned from their home towns. We are trying to finish the work for the two phases by end of December. During the past 20 days, testing of workers were taken up from the health departments of Ghaziabad and Meerut, and about 80 to 90 workers have been affected by Covid-19. They are either positive or placed under quarantine,” said Mudit Garg, project director, NHAI.

The DME project comprises four phases, of which the construction work is underway for phase 2 (19.8km from UP Gate to Dasna) and phase 4 (32km greenfield expressway from Dasna to Meerut). The phase 1 (from Akshardham to UP Gate) and phase 3 (from Dasna to Hapur) of the project are already operational. The 32km-long phase 4 spans across two districts of Ghaziabad and Meerut and has achieved physical completion of about 73%. On the other hand, the phase 2 which is entirely in Ghaziabad is 83% complete, the officials said.

The affected workers are under the categories of skilled, semi-skilled and construction labourers.

“Those workers who have been found positive are being regularly checked by the doctors . We are taking up all measures to control the infection in the workforce. But with the issue cropping up, the project work may be affected further,” Garg said.

Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that the health department takes up “intermittent testing” of workers engaged in the DME project to prevent the Covid-19 spread among the workforce. “Our teams go to the project site and also conduct camps. Those who are found positive are shifted to a Covid facility while their close contacts are shifted to facility quarantine,” said Gupta.

The NHAI officials said that the shortage of workers and the pandemic issues may delay some of the upcoming works which have received clearances now.

“We recently received clearances for five different works. One of them is related to the new rail overbridge (ROB) at Chipiyana near Lal Kuan. The ROB will be about 115 metres in length and have 14 lanes. The other clearance is received for the work at three places over the Ghaziabad-Hapur railway section in Dasna. We are trying to hire more workers to complete the project by December, 2020,” the project director said.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a review of major infrastructure projects, had directed that the ongoing DME project, which will provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, should be completed by the revised timeline of May, 2020. The PM on December 31, 2015, had laid the foundation stone of the project.