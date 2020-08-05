e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: HP records 25 suicides a week in July

Covid-19: HP records 25 suicides a week in July

So far, as many as 466 persons have committed suicide this year

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of people of Himachal Pradesh. The weekly average of suicide cases increased to 25.25 in July 2020 as compared to January 2020, when the average was 10.

So far, as many as 466 persons have committed suicide this year (January 1 to July 31).

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that the increase in the number of suicide cases is a matter of concern and police has taken up this issue with state’s health and social justice and empowerment department to take up remedial measures to prevent suicide.

According to the data revealed by the police, 411(271 male and 140 female) out of 466 cases have been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc Act at various police stations of the state; while as many as 55 cases(20 male and 35 female) have been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

As many as 22 persons ( eight male, 14 female) below the age of 18 have committed suicide. Hamirpur, Shimla and Kangra districts have witnessed maximum numbers of suicides. The data further reveals that persons between 18-35 are most vulnerable to suicides as 111 males and 57 women of the age group have committed suicide.

People have committed suicide due to various reasons including marital issues, financial crisis or bankruptcy, drug addiction, health issues or illness, unemployment, failure in examinations, love affairs, or family problems.

Dr Sanjay Pathak, senior medical superintendent, Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Boileauganj and CEO, HP State Mental Health Authority, said that one of the main reasons behind the increase in suicide cases has been the Covid -19 pandemic.

It has led to an increase in anxiety and depression among people, he added.

top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu resigns: Reports
Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu resigns: Reports
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In