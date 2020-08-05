Covid-19: HP records 25 suicides a week in July

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:36 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of people of Himachal Pradesh. The weekly average of suicide cases increased to 25.25 in July 2020 as compared to January 2020, when the average was 10.

So far, as many as 466 persons have committed suicide this year (January 1 to July 31).

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that the increase in the number of suicide cases is a matter of concern and police has taken up this issue with state’s health and social justice and empowerment department to take up remedial measures to prevent suicide.

According to the data revealed by the police, 411(271 male and 140 female) out of 466 cases have been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc Act at various police stations of the state; while as many as 55 cases(20 male and 35 female) have been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

As many as 22 persons ( eight male, 14 female) below the age of 18 have committed suicide. Hamirpur, Shimla and Kangra districts have witnessed maximum numbers of suicides. The data further reveals that persons between 18-35 are most vulnerable to suicides as 111 males and 57 women of the age group have committed suicide.

People have committed suicide due to various reasons including marital issues, financial crisis or bankruptcy, drug addiction, health issues or illness, unemployment, failure in examinations, love affairs, or family problems.

Dr Sanjay Pathak, senior medical superintendent, Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Boileauganj and CEO, HP State Mental Health Authority, said that one of the main reasons behind the increase in suicide cases has been the Covid -19 pandemic.

It has led to an increase in anxiety and depression among people, he added.