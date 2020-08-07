Covid-19 jumbo centres:Ajit Pawar orders contractors, administration to ensure ICMR guidelines strictly followed

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:09 IST

PUNE While constructing the jumbo Covid-19 centres in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the contractor and administration must ensure that all the facilities provided are sustainable during monsoon and natural calamities, said Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, on Friday.

Pawar visited and took a review of the three facilities at College of Engineering, Pune, Shivajinagar; Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Pimpri and Balewadi sports complex.

Pawar said, “While erecting the jumbo facilities, administration and contractors must ensure that there is enough drainage facility. Also, when the facility is being constructed on open ground they should consider the natural calamity possibility as it is monsoon.”

Pawar said, “There should be a proper audit of electric supply, water supply, approach roads and guidelines given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should be strictly followed.”

“The authorities should ensure doctors and nurses are provided with good facilities, he added.

Pawar said, “State government will provide good health facilities to the residents during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These jumbo facilities will help deal with the bed shortage problem.”

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, district collector Naval Kishor Ram, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase were present with Pawar for the site visit.

Meanwhile, Pune district guardian minister Ajit with the help of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana launched ‘Mission Pune zero’. Bhartiya Jain Sanghtana’s president Shantilal Mutha said, “The mission aims to conduct maximum testings with the help of mobile vans. The mobile vans can conduct 3,000 to 5,000 rapid antigen tests per day. These vans will visit places with maximum population and conduct tests.”