e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 lockdown violation: MNS party workers forcefully open temple in Panvel, 19 booked

Covid-19 lockdown violation: MNS party workers forcefully open temple in Panvel, 19 booked

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:37 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers on Monday forcefully opened a temple in Panvel and performed aarti to protest against the exclusion of religious places in the relaxation of lockdown. The Panvel city police have booked 19 party workers following the incident.

The group led by local MNS party worker Yogesh Chile entered the Virupaksha temple in Panvel and opened the temple by allegedly breaking the lock, said police.

After forcefully entering the temples, the group of party workers, with masks strapped under their chin and without following social distancing norms, performed an elaborate ritual in the temple.

Addressing the media present at the temple during their ‘agitation’, Chile said, “In the unlock phase, there is a crowd at malls and bus stops and even at wine shops. The government does not see this crowd, but they fear opening temples will spread coronavirus. Our leader Raj Thackeray had called for the opening of temples and we are following it.”

The Panvel police have booked 19 persons under section 188 of Indian Penal Code for violating orders and the MNS workers have been issued notices.

“Devotees are not allowed inside the temple as per the government notification. We have taken action against the violators following the incident,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Navi Mumbai.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In