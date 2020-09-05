e-paper
Covid-19: Maharashtra may breach 26,000-mark in fatalities today

The state’s death count had reached 25,964 on Friday as 378 deaths were reported, according to data released by state health department

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:17 IST
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Experts say delay in administering treatment has led to such a high toll.
Maharashtra may breach the mark of 26,000 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday. The state’s death count reached 25,964 on Friday, according to data released by state health department. Of the 378 deaths in the past few days, reported on Friday, as many as 248 were reported in the last 48 hours.

Public health expert Sanjay Pattiwar said delay in treatment is the major reason for such a high toll. “People are either not testing after showing symptoms or even if they test positive, they are not getting admitted (for treatment) in time,” he said. Apart from Mumbai, said Pattiwar, most areas lack adequate infrastructure to cater to these patients, resulting in such a high toll in the state.

The highest single-day toll in the state was 422 on August 18.

The state government ,in order to curb the incidence of Covid-19 deaths, has decided to start house-to-house survey, ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, beginning September 15. It aims to identify every citizen for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and citizens with co-morbidities.

Since the government launched its Mission Begin Again, to ease the lockdown, the number of cases have been increasing. There were 19,218 cases reported on Friday and number of cases has now reached 210,978 active cases in the state. Friday was also the third consecutive day when the state witnessed a high number of cases. This has resulted in 70,521 new Covid-19 cases in just four days. Till now 863,062 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

