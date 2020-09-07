Covid-19 patient tries to end life at hospital in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:20 IST

A 38-year-old patient, who was undergoing treatment at a Covid care centre in Palghar, tried to end his life on Sunday morning. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Nair Hospital after sustaining major injuries.

The patient a resident of Jambivli, Bhiwandi, and was admitted to the Covid care centre at Wada. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to a centre at Vikramgadh on Saturday night, where he tried to end his life the next morning.

“He has been shifted to Nair Hospital for specialised treatment. We are probing the reason behind the step,” said a police officer.