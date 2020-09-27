e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid care centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad help patients beat virus stress through yoga, games

Covid care centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad help patients beat virus stress through yoga, games

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:19 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

PUNE The Covid-19 care centres at Pimpri-Chinchwad arrange interactive fun activities daily for its patients to beat the stress of fighting the virus battle.

The Covid-19 care centre at Balnagri, Bhosari started functioning from September 3 under the supervision of Ruby Ailcare Service Pvt Ltd. Since day one they have been conducting activities like yoga, meditation and fun activities.

“I had noticed that if a person is infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, there is some social stigma attached to it and it can create mental trauma for such people. So when the centre was started we decided to help such people beat stress through such fun activities and games,” said Apurva Shah, director, Ruby Ailcare Service Pvt Ltd.

“We have arranged painting and drawing competitions as well to cheer them up,” she said.

As of Sunday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has 73,588 positive patients and 1,012 Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

“We need to keep the morale of the patients high so we have initiated to conduct such fun activities. At all the Covid care centres some fun activities are organised to keep them motivated,” Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner

“Patients are spending more than ten days away from their families so to keep them positive and happy such activities are conducted. Different activities are conducted at centres. At some centres yoga is practised while at some motivational speeches are delivered,” added Hardikar.

Santosh Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “People who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the virus and do not have home quarantine option are kept at such facilities. To keep them motivated we arrange such programmes.”

“Conducting such engaging activities is very important. Although Covid impacts physically, but it also brings feelings of anxiety among patients. Practising fun activities, yoga, motivational speeches will keep them away from these thoughts,” said Dr Manjeet Santre, head, department of psychiatry, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

