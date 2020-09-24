e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid patient suicide: Himachal Cong lodges protest at DDU Hospital, seeks high-level probe

Covid patient suicide: Himachal Cong lodges protest at DDU Hospital, seeks high-level probe

Shimla district Congress committee president Jitender Chaudhary has demanded the resignation of the state health minister.

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Congress leaders and party workers raising slogans against the state government during their protest outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla on Thursday.
Congress leaders and party workers raising slogans against the state government during their protest outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

A day after a 54-year-old woman battling Covid-19 committed suicide at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital here, the Congress on Thursday staged a protest demanding a high-level investigation in the incident.

Congress has held the BJP-led state government responsible for the mishap.

During the protest, Congress leader and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh said the party had earlier objected to making DDU Hospital a dedicated Covid-care centre for four districts as it lacks the manpower required to undertake such a huge task, but the administration put the patients’ lives in danger anyway.

He alleged that the woman had no choice but to commit suicide as she was upset over not receiving proper treatment at the hospital and the state government is to blame for it.

Shimla district Congress committee president Jitender Chaudhary has demanded the resignation of the state health minister.

Congress also warned the state government of intensifying the movement if the investigation is not conducted.

