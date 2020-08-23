e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid positive murder accused escapes from Ambala hospital

Covid positive murder accused escapes from Ambala hospital

Found missing on Sunday morning with hospital room’s window grille broken

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

A murder accused, who had tested positive for Covid-19, fled from a hospital in Ambala on Sunday morning.

“Lucky Kumar of Rohtak was arrested for a murder in Panchkula. He was under police remand when he tested positive on August 8. Later, he was sent to judicial custody to Ambala Central Jail on August 11. As the jail authorities refused to accept him due to his infection, he was admitted at Mission Philadelphia Hospital near Arya Chowk the same day,” said Sunil Kumar, in-charge, Baldev Nagar police station.

Complainant Ram Kumar, who along with another cop was guarding the room where Lucky was admitted, told the police that they had been keeping a watch on Lucky and another positive suspect admitted in the same room since August 14.

“The hospital gates usually close by 9.30pm. Both were in bed at 11.30pm on Saturday. But the next morning around 5.30am, Rakesh was missing and the grille of a window was broken. We immediately informed the local police,” said Ram Kumar, who is posted in Panchkula.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act was registered in the afternoon.

top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In