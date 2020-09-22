Covid situation: Pune administration cites manpower shortage as main hurdle

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:04 IST

PUNE: The district administration on Tuesday admitted that trained medical manpower is a major challenge before government and private hospitals to address the Covid-19 situation in Pune.

Addressing a press meet, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that steps are being taken to recruit more medical staff.

“Along with health infrastructure, the main challenge is trained manpower shortage. To address the issue, the administration has been holding meetings with various organisations. With Covid cases increasing in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and Pune rural areas, the state government’s health department predicts shortage of beds by October 2. We conducted meetings with private hospitals to address this issue.”

The divisional commissioner said that private hospitals are facing trained manpower shortage.

“Private hospitals are ready to increase their bed count, but are unable to do it due to manpower shortage. We have assured them to provide adequate staff. The government machinery will take steps to utilise all its available trained medical manpower. We have reached out to private medical staff, but some are not willing to accept our offer citing personal reasons. We are providing various options like working in government hospitals, private hospitals, managing telecommunication and other sectors related to Covid care to private doctors,” Rao said.

Kumar said, “The civic administration called a meeting with various doctor organisations on September 18. Discussions are on and we hope that many doctors who are into private practice and other medical manpower would come forward to address the pandemic issue.”

Rao said, “We will increase the bed capacity in Sassoon General Hospital by adding 300 beds. The government hospital is also facing manpower shortage. I have instructed the management to hire any agency that is willing to provide required staff. Even medical college students are also hired by the hospital.”

The divisional commissioner said that the administration is not planning to seek help of doctors from other states as Pune has adequate resources.

“We are requesting organisations working in medical sector to come forward and join us. About 50 per cent of nursing staff working in Pune is from Kerala.”

‘Convert 1,700 beds into oxygenated beds’

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed private hospitals to convert its non-oxygenated beds into oxygenated facility by September 30. The administration said that around 1,700 oxygenated beds will be available from private hospitals.

“These beds come under the 80 per cent reservation for government purposes, but they are non-oxygenated. We have assured private hospitals help to convert beds into oxygenated beds. Private hospitals will also be provided assistance to streamline oxygen supply and sort out manpower issue,” Rao said.

Centre stops PPE, testing kit supply

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that the central government has stopped providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits for Maharashtra. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is going to raise the issue with the Centre. Even the Lok Sabha MPs are following it.” Rao said.