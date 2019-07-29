Crackdown on illegal plastic recycling units in three districts

cities

New Delhi:

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has identified three districts — North, West and North-west — where illegal plastic recycling units are operating with the help of traders in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh.

The DPCC has initiated action against the Delhi-based units and in the past four days, at least 210 premises have been inspected and at least 75 have been shut down.

The Haryana traders were supplying raw materials to these illegal units.

“We identified at least 14 areas in three districts from where illegal plastic recycling units are operating. Action has been initiated against them. Over the past four days (action started on July 25), at least 201 premises have been inspected in west district and around 75 shut,” said Arun Mishra, member secretary of DPCC.

Inspection in North is scheduled to start from July 31. Joint teams with representatives from DPCC, the revenue department and civic bodies would start inspection in Northwest district from August 5.

The National Green Tribunal had on August 10, 2017, banned non-biodegradable plastic bags of less than 50 microns in NCT Delhi.

Between August 2017 (when the crackdown on plastic bags measuring less than 50 microns, started) and June 2019, different agencies have seized at least 73,000 kilos of banned plastic bags. A compensation of more than Rs 73 lakh has been collected from the defaulters.

Senior DPCC officials said after the crackdown on illegal plastic traders in 13 villages in West district in December 2018 and January 2019, many shifted to Bahadurgarh. These units are now supplying illegal units in Delhi.

“These traders, after collecting the plastic waste from Delhi-NCR and other north Indian states, segregate them and then send it to legal recycling units in Narela and Bawana. A portion of this consignment also reaches illegal units running from rural areas in West, North and Northwest districts,” Mishra said.

The district administration of Bahadurgarh has been informed about plastic waste storage and handling on the agricultural fields. The Delhi police have also been alerted.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 21:11 IST