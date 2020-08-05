Crackdown on liquor smugglers: 150 FIRs registered by Jalandhar, Kapurthala cops in four days

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:22 IST

Launching a crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling following the Tarn Taran hooch tragedy, the Jalandhar and Kapurthala police have seized around 3,000l liquor and registered about 150 FIRs in the last four days.

A cop said that most of the recoveries of illegal liquor were made from rural areas in both districts.

The rural police have registered 64 FIRs in the last four days and seized 1,590l illicit liquor. Out all cases registered, in 36 cases, the district police have recovered just 7l liquor in each case.

The highest recoveries include 492l by the Lohia police, 451l by Phillaur police, 112l illicit liquor and 3,000l lahan by Bilga police, among others.

“Senior authorities have ordered the district police to launch a drive to nab liquor smugglers and submit daily reports,” said a senior police officer posted in Jalandhar, on request of anonymity.

The Kapurthala police have registered 50 cases and recovered 714l illicit liquor with arrest of 64 persons in the last four days.

Police have registered 19 cases in which around 7l illicit liquor each was seized and one smuggler was held, state the records.

The district police have arrested seven people and seized 119l illicit liquor from their possession on August 4.

The commissionarate of police have registered 47 cases, arrested 53 persons, and seized around 650l liquor. Police said as compared to rural police, most liquor seized here is English-made.

Jalandhar SP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said, “The drive is on. Besides illicit liquor, we have also seized huge quantities of lahan.” While Kapurthala SP Manpreet Singh said that police have made huge recoveries including one on Wednesday.