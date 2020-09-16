Cracks surface in farmers’ unions in Haryana

cities

: Cracks have started appearing in the unity of farmers’ unions in Haryana as a few of them held demonstrations in favour of the Centre’s three agriculture Bills at some district headquarters of the state while supporters of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) continued their protest for the second day on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police also detained BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni, who has been spearheading the agitation, for two hours at police station Alipur in outer north district of Delhi while he along with six others were on their way to meet a farmer union leader.

Charuni has also reiterated that 17 farmers’ unions protesting under the BKU umbrella stand united against the ordinances.

According to Charuni, who had announced to hold the protests in Delhi on Wednesday, the call to hold demonstrations was cancelled due to “the reluctance of Punjab-based farmers’ unions”.

“The Punjab-based farmers’ unions should have at least marched up to the inter-state borders and forced the police to arrest them...We had to cancel the Delhi protests because Punjab farmers’ unions said restrictions have been imposed on their movement,” he said.

Charuni said farmers owing allegiance to the BKU will continue district-level protests and on September 20 they will block vehicular traffic movement for three hours across the state.

“After September 20 demonstrations, we will chalk out our next course of action,” he added.

Meanwhile, farmers associated with Pragatisheel Kisan Sangathan, Kisan Utpadan Sangh and Cooperative farmers’ organisation took out a march in support of the Union government in Panipat and a few other districts. They applauded the Centre for giving farmers the option to sell the produce in open market.

Earlier, farmers in Panipat also submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner in support of the Bills. “The new laws will ensure that the farmers get direct payment of their produce,” a farmer said.

Though the BKU (Charuni) affiliated farmers continued their protest at the district headquarters, the strength of protesters was thin.

In Karnal, members of the BKU (Charuni) alleged that the government was trying to divide the farmers. They said the agitation will continue till September 19 and roads will be blocked on September 20. “We will continue our protest as per the schedule until the government withdraws the Bills,” said Harpal Singh Sudhal, state secretary of BKU.

Members of BKU (Tikait) are also agitating against the Centre.