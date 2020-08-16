e-paper
Crop damage: Deepender seeks compensation for Haryana farmers

On Sunday, Hooda visited eight villages of Sonepat’s Baroda constituency where fields have been inundated due to downpour.

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday demanded compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rain that led to waterlogging in several parts of Sonepat and Rohtak.

Hooda visited eight villages of Sonepat’s Baroda constituency where fields have been inundated due to downpour.

“I urge the Haryana chief minister to provide adequate compensation to the farmers for their damaged crop at the earliest,” he added.

PEOPLE SET TO DEFEAT ‘ARROGANT GOVT’ IN BARODA

Interacting with reporters at Sonepat’s Gohana, Deepender said the people of Baroda have made up their mind to teach a lesson to the “arrogant Khattar government”.

“The ministers are asking the Baroda residents to become part of this government by electing their candidate in the upcoming bypoll. This clearly depicts the arrogance and mindset of the BJP-JJP people towards the Baroda voters. Every section of the society is unhappy with the rule of the BJP-JJP coalition government and they are eagerly waiting to defeat their candidate in the upcoming bypoll,” he added.

