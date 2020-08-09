e-paper
Cross-FIRs lodged after Youth Cong, LIP supporters clash outside MP Ravneet Bittu's residence

The LIP leaders were staging a symbolic protest against the shortage of ventilators at the civil hospital when the incident took place.

The LIP leaders were staging a symbolic protest against the shortage of ventilators at the civil hospital when the incident took place.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
LIP and Youth Congress supporters clash in Ludhiana on Saturday.
LIP and Youth Congress supporters clash in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Cross-FIRs were lodged after Youth Congress leaders and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supporters got into a brawl outside Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu’s residence on Saturday.

The LIP leaders were staging a symbolic protest against the shortage of ventilators at the civil hospital when the incident took place.

LIP chief spokesperson Gagandeep Singh Sunny Kainth, who was leading the protest, said, “When we reached the MP’s house, over 200 Congress supporters had already gathered there. They attacked us when we questioned the failure of government and the MP. In the melee, some of our supporters’ turbans were also tossed in the air. The police, including the SHO remained a mute spectator.”

Following the incident, LIP leaders, including MLA Balvinder Singh Bains, staged a protest outside the office of police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, seeking suspension of Division Number 8 station house officer Jarnail Singh, alleging inaction.

MP Ravneet Bittu said, “It is a condemnable incident and it should not have taken place. The incident took place due to an old enmity between the two groups as Kainth was also a part of the Congress once. A video has also surfaced wherein a LIP supporter is trying to attack Congress supporters with a ‘kirpan’. Doing politics at this time of crisis is also not good. I was not aware that so many Congress workers had gathered outside my house as I was not in the city. If I had known, I would have sent my representative or any officer to collect the LIP’s memorandum.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said, “We have received complaints from both parties. The LIP leaders have not mentioned anything about the SHO’s role in their complaint but we will still verify the allegations.”

SHO Jarnail Singh said that FIRs have been registered against supporters of both the parties. Former district president of Youth Congress, Rajiv Raja, Congress supporter Abbas Raja and others have been booked on the complaint of Kainth.

LIP’s Sunny Kainth and others have been booked on the complaint of Congress supporter Tarwinder Singh. The FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (likely to spread the infection), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

