CRPF jawan kills himself, wife, injures sister-in-law in Jammu village

The deceased jawan has been identified as constable Madan Singh Chib. A CRPF spokesperson said Chib was from the 166 battalion at Sidhra

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
the CRPF jawan had an argument with his family early in the morning. As tempers ran high, he opened fire from his service weapon.
the CRPF jawan had an argument with his family early in the morning. As tempers ran high, he opened fire from his service weapon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly killed himself and his wife, and left his sister-in-law injured at a village on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday morning.

“He was posted at the CRPF sector headquarters in Ban Talab from where he had gone home. This morning, he shot his wife and sister-in-law before turning the weapon on himself. While the couple died on the spot, his sister-in-law suffered injuries on her foot. She was taken to GMC hospital from where she has been referred to military hospital in Satwaribecause her husband is an army personnel, “ said the spokesman.

Also read: Bhopal woman booked for abetment to suicide of 15-year-old boy

He said the CRPF jawan had an argument with his family early in the morning. As tempers ran high, he opened fire from his service weapon. His eight-year-old daughter was also present at the spot. She is safe. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Suicide prevention helpline:

The Sara ( Jammu Tawi ) : +91-9697-606060

