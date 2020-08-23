e-paper
CUP Bathinda to get its own campus today

Instituted in 2009, CUP has been functioning from a temporary compound of a discarded spinning mill on the Mansa road. The new campus has been built on 500 acre at Ghudda village

Aug 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

Bathinda Eleven years after its inception, Central University of Punjab (CUP) will finally have its own campus on Monday afternoon, with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurating the new building at Ghudda village, about 20-km from the city.

Instituted in 2009, CUP has been functioning from a temporary compound of a discarded spinning mill on the Mansa road. The new campus has been built on 500 acre.

“We will start shifting to the Ghudda campus from Tuesday onwards. The spacious campus will give a boost to the institute,” said vice-chancellor RP Tiwari, who took charge on Saturday.

The then Union human resource development minister Smriti Irani had laid the foundation stone of Ghudda campus of the varsity on September 7, 2015, and work was scheduled to be complete in 18 months. Construction, however, got delayed.

University sources said that due to lack of sufficient space, the university has had to curtail the admission process. “Delay in taking possession of the new campus had hampered the development of the premier institute,” said a university functionary.

