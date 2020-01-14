Cyclonic circulation, cloudy sky keep cold away from city

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:31 IST

Pune Cyclonic circulation and a western disturbance are causing the Pune temperatures to rise, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An IMD official said that the weather system is likely to move east-northeastwards, while a cyclonic circulation lies over north Central Maharashtra and neighbourhood and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level (msl).

“Although the city recorded minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the maximum stood at 28 degrees Celsius, the cyclonic circulation and cloudy weather are keeping the chill away from the city and the minimum temperatures are rising,” said a weather department official.

While night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Vidarbha and were below normal in some parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, east Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Odisha, the night temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of west Madhya Pradesh and above normal in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to IMD, on Makar Sankranti (January 15), the city weather will be generally cloudy sky with haze at isolated places in morning hours with minimum temperature at 15 degrees Celsius and maximum at 28 degrees Celsius. On January 16 also the city will maintain the same temperature, but on January 17, it is likely to go down to 13 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky, and the maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius. It will be mainly clear sky with minimum temperature at 14 degrees Celsius and maximum at 29 degrees Celsius on January 18 and January 19.