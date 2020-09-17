e-paper
Home / Cities / Day after temple razed, GLADA employees booked for hurting religious sentiments

Day after temple razed, GLADA employees booked for hurting religious sentiments

GLADA had razed around 15 encroachments at the site and the situation became tense after a temple was razed by the team

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising an agitation seeking action against Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials for razing a temple among other encroachments in New Vishwakarma Nagar on Wednesday, the Moti Nagar police have lodged a case against unidentified GLADA employees for hurting religious sentiments.

GLADA had razed around 15 encroachments at the site and the situation became tense after a temple was razed by the team. While the occupants pelted stones on the team, the BJP raised an agitation against GLADA for damaging the idols kept inside the decades-old temple.

Seeking FIR against the GLADA officials, the district BJP unit led by district president Pushpinder Singal staged a protest inside the Moti Nagar police station till late night on Wednesday. Following this, the police had lodged an FIR.

Station House Officer, Moti Nagar police station, Inspector Simranjit Kaur said, “We have lodged an FIR against unidentified GLADA officials under Section 295-A of the IPC on the complaint of BJP leader Tirath Taneja. No official complaint has yet been filed by the GLADA officials after the drive was interrupted on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile chief administrator of GLADA, PS Gill has written to commissioner of police, Rakesh Aggarwal, asking him to look into the matter and take action against those who had interrupted the drive and pelted stones on the team. Gill said that the temple was a part of the encroachment and FIR lodged against the employees should be cancelled.

BJP district president, Pushpinder Singal said, “If no action is taken against the GLADA officials for damaging the idols, we will raise an agitation in the coming days.”

