DCW chief faces flak for tweeting ‘objectionable clip’

New Delhi:

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday drew flak on social media site Twitter and WhatsApp groups for tweeting a video clip that showed an elderly man attempting to rape a minor girl.

The tweet (with the link to the video) was deleted later in the evening. The video showed some men intervening and catching the accused.

The DCW chief had also shot off a notice to Delhi Police to enquire into the matter.

“While the commission is unaware of the location of the incident, considering the seriousness of the matter, Delhi Police must file a Zero FIR in the matter and carry out investigation immediately,” the notice said.

It was later found that the video was of an old incident that took place in Hyderabad and the alleged accused was also arrested. Sharing a video of rape or attempt to rape on social media is an offence.

The DCW chief later said the tweet had been deleted and her only “intention was to get the girl justice”.

“This v disturbing video was viral on social media. Made my blood boil. Want the man 2 get strongest punishment. Shared video so that he is identified! However, hv deleted it & sought report from Police. Apologize if I have hurt sentiments. Intention is only to get justice 4 girl,” Maliwal tweeted.

In 2016, Delhi police had filed an FIR against Maliwal for allegedly naming a 14-year-old girl, who was a victim of rape in a notice that was circulated to journalists.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 22:49 IST