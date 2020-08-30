e-paper
DCW rescues mentally ill woman roaming around near Rashtrapati Bhawan

DCW rescues mentally ill woman roaming around near Rashtrapati Bhawan

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday said it rescued a 35-year-old woman who was seen roaming about bare bodied near Rashtrapati Bhawan.

A DCW team reached the spot after a mediaperson shared the information about the woman, and rescued her. “The team gave her clothes and took her to the Parliament Street police station where a DD entry was registered. She had a school bag with her, which contained a few books and her Aadhaar card”, the DCW said in a statement.

According to information on the Aadhaar card, the woman belonged to outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

The team took her to the address mentioned in the card, where the woman’s family said she left the house after her husband’s death six months ago. “The woman’s sister-in-law informed that she had two children and she had been looking after them since she left. Her mental condition deteriorated after her husband’s death,” it said.

A DCW member said after the family refused to take responsibility of the woman, they took her to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

According to admission procedures, the hospital required an order from a magistrate. The victim was taken for medical examination and was presented before a metropolitan magistrate, who ordered her transfer to the hospital. “The woman has been shifted to IBHAS and her treatment is under way,” said Swati Maliwal, chief, DCW.

“A DD entry was registered in the matter by the DCW members. The woman was sent for medical examination,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

IBHAS director Nimesh Desai said the woman is being taken care of. “Her mental health assessment is being done. Her Covid-19 sample has been sent for testing,” Desai said.

