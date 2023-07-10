DDA housing scheme 2023 phase 4 booking commences today

Booking for the fourth phase of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)'s housing scheme 2023 started on Monday at 12pm, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Around 5,500 flats have been constructed at six locations in the city and the booking will be done on a “first-come-first-serve” basis. DDA has set a token amount of ₹50,000 for 1-BHK flats for economically weaker section applicants and ₹1 lakh for the general category. For 2-BHK flats, the amount is ₹4 lakh, and for 3-BHK flats, it is ₹10 lakh.

This fourth phase of DDA's housing scheme will include houses in the LIG (lower income group), MIG (middle income group), and HIG (higher income group) categories. These houses will be available in Jasola (southeast Delhi), Dwarka (southwest Delhi), Lok Nayak Puram (west Delhi), and Narela, Rohini, and Siraspur (northwest Delhi).

How to register

Registration for these DDA flats began on June 30 at 5 pm and is available for booking from Monday. Officials said that all allotments will be done through online applications for which the applicants can visit the DDA website. They then have to fill necessary details, and register to book their flats. Information about flat size, location, cost, and layout plan is accessible online.

These flats are ready-to-move-in, and during registration, individuals may need to upload proof of identity, proof of address (not necessarily from Delhi), and an EWS certificate for applicants in the economically weaker section category with an annual family income of less than ₹10 lakh.

Cost

The disposal cost for 3-BHK flats ranges from around ₹2.08 crore to ₹2.18 crore. For 2-BHK flats, the range is from ₹1 crore in Narela to ₹1.23 crore- ₹1.33 crore in Dwarka. For 1-BHK flats, the cost ranges from ₹9.89 lakh in Narela to ₹26.98 lakh- ₹28.47 lakh in Loknayak Puram, as per the information shared by the DDA.

Officials said that most of the 1-BHK flats are priced based on the prevailing rates during the Special Housing Scheme of 2021, while the others are priced according to the offerings in 2022-23.

Maximum flats in Narela

Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are available in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, and Loknayak Puram. 2-BHK flats are offered in Narela and Dwarka, while 3-BHK flats are available in Jasola.

The majority of the flats offered in this scheme are located in Narela, where the DDA has implemented various measures, news agency PTI reported. To enhance security, land has been allocated for police stations, and connectivity has been improved through DTC buses, according to officials.

There is a proposed metro line in the area. Measures have also been taken to facilitate education and healthcare facilities by providing land for schools and a dispensary to the Delhi government. Six higher secondary schools will be constructed, and a sports complex is also in development.

