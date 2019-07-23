DDA sells 8,438 flats but tepid response forces agency to cut number of units on offer

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) managed to sell only 8,438 of the 18,000 flats put on sale in March this year as part of its latest housing scheme draw of lots for which was held on Tuesday. The agency sold the high and middle income group stock in Vasant Kunj but got a tepid response for the low income group flats in Narela.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “All the flats in Vasant Kunj have been sold, as we got 20-30 application per flats. But I am disappointed with the response to the LIG flats in Narela, as these are well-constructed. We will have to think about these flats.”

According to a DDA official, 488 HIG, 1,555 in MIG, 5,172 in low income group (LIG) and 1,223 EWS category flats were allotted on Tuesday. The DDA received 45,012 applications for the flats. The agency had to reduce the number of flats in the scheme from 18,000 to 10, 294, as it didn’t get desired response.

Saroj Yadav, a government school teacher, was one of the successful applicants who got a 2-BHK (MIG category) flat in Vasant Kunj. A resident of Palam, Yadav said, “I’m very happy that we got the flat. We weren’t sure if we will get it or not, as a lot of people had applied for Vasant Kunj.”

In March, the DDA had put up close to 18,000 flats in various categories---8,300 LIG, 1,550 MIG, 450 in high income group (HIG) and 7,700 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS flats)-- on sale in Vasant Kunj and Narela. But on Tuesday’s draw of lots, the land-owning agency had put only 10,294 flats on sale.

Explaining the reason for slashing the number of flats, Kapoor said, “One reason is that we got very few applications in the EWS category. The other reason is that we decided to put only those residential blocks on sale where we could put all or a majority of the flats on sale. We didn’t want the flats to be scattered, as providing essential services and maintenance becomes a problem.”

Once again, Narela has emerged as a major area of concern for the DDA, as there are few takers for the LIG flats in the area. But officials are happy that all the MIG flats have been sold in the urban extension. DDA official said that it will soon hire a consultant to prepare a plan to help it redevelop and repackage the urban extension.

“There are certain gaps in basic facilities such as public transport and water supply and we are trying to resolve them. We are going to hire a consultant to suggest ways to make Narela an attractive proposition for homebuyers and in the commercial sector,” Kapoor reiterated on Tuesday.

The DDA will start issuing the demand-cum-allotment letters to successful applicants from August first week. These letters will be sent only by registered post. “Those who want to withdraw or surrender the flats free of cost can do so within 15 days after the demand-cum allotment letter is issued to them. As for the unsuccessful allottees, the earnest money deposited at the time of application will be returned within the next one week,” said a senior DDA official.

