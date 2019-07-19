DDA to hold draw of lots for housing scheme 2019 on July 23

New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold draw of lots for its housing scheme 2019 on July 23.

The land-owning agency had put 18,000 newly constructed flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj on sale in the new scheme and received 45,000 applications.

A senior DDA official said, “The draw of lots will be held on July 23 and we will do a webcast of the entire event. Once the draw is complete, we will start issuing demand-cum-allotment letters to new allottees.”

Though the response to the housing scheme has been tepid compared to DDA’s 2014 housing scheme in which it had received one million applications for 25,000-odd flats, the agency is optimistic all flats would be sold.

The housing scheme, launched in March this year, was extended by a month in May following poor response from the public.

The agency hopes all flats in the high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories would be sold as majority of the 45,000 applicants have preferred these two slots.

For its 450 flats in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj, DDA received 28,900 applications and nearly 35,000 people have applied for MIG flats (this includes those who have marked MIG flats as their second choice).

In March, DDA had put up nearly 18,000 flats in various categories -- 8,300 lower-income group (LIG), 1,550 MIG, 450 HIG and 7,700 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS flats) -- on sale.

DDA received just 1,500 applications for EWS flats, which means it will have to put 6,000 units on sale in the next scheme. Officials attributed the poor response to the location.

A large number of allottees of the 2014 and 2017 housing schemes had returned the flats in Narela citing lack of transport facility and access to basic amenities.

A senior DDA official said, “A lot of work has been done in these area to provide essential services. We are making efforts to improve the transport service and provide regular water supply.”

